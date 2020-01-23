Russia’s Greatest Hits

Even if you’ve never heard of Pytor Tchaikovsky, you’ve definitely heard his music. The Columbus Symphony Orchestra will present the Russian Winter Festival II: Exotic Masterpieces this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 24-25. Led by music director, Rossen Milanov, the orchestra will play classics by some of the greatest Russian composers to ever live.

Milanov is a world-renowned conductor from Bulgaria. After his seven-year tenure in Spain, he has directed the CSO since 2014. He has collaborated with symphonies across the world, from the BBC Symphony Orchestra to the Hong Kong Philharmonics. On top of directing orchestras, Milanov has also conducted international operas and ballets.

The CSO will play music from three of the Mighty Handful, the most famous Russian composers of the 19th-century. Acts will include music from Alexander Borodin’s Polovtsian Dances, Nikolai Rimski-Korsakov’s The Golden Cockerel and Pytor Tchaikovsky’s unabridged 1812 Overture.

The performance is also set to include Lieutenant Kije by Sergei Prokofiev. While the early 20th-century Russian composer is technically not apart of the Mighty Handful, his lasting influence on modern classical music should induct him into the Mighty Handful Plus One Finger.

In addition to the concert, patrons are invited to the Friday Coffee Dress on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. Symphony-enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch a behind-the-scenes rehearsal of the show with coffee included.

Be sure to make it to the concert early for a prelude discussion hosted by WOSU’s Christopher Purdy. Concert-goers are also invited to a postlude OYO vodka tasting for a literal taste of Russian culture.

For more information on tickets and upcoming shows, visit www.columbussymphony.com.

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.