Review and insight on Hello, Dolly!

Ladies and gentlemen, put your hands together for the four-time Tony Award winner, Betty Buckley!

Presented by CAPA and Broadway in Columbus, there is still time to catch the hilarious and classic musical Holly, Dolly! featuring Ms. Buckley herself.

The show runs until Sunday, May 12 at various time and tickets are selling like hot cakes. To purchase tickets, visit www.capa.com/events/detail/hello-dolly or click here for the Ticketmaster portal.

Paying tribute to the original director and choreographer, Gower Champion, here is a quick rundown for those who are not hardcore Dolly fans. Set in the early 1900s, Dolly Levi is a hard-working woman and recent widow. Now working as a matchmaker (along with other oddly specific titles), Dolly finds herself on a mission to marry the half-a-millionaire, Horace Vandergelder. After a series of intertwining relationships, hilarious situations and love ballads, will Dolly captivate Horace and tie the knot?

The musical stretches beyond knee-slapping jokes and stunning vocals, the bright and colorful costumes make candy shops look dull and the set features painted landscapes and skylines. Don’t forget the footwork. From big dance numbers to dance lessons on stage, the choreography perfectly represents the liveliness yet refined attitude of the 1900s.

And what about Betty? Her performance is all around stunning. The witty remarks and face-paced comedy suite Betty well and her vocals are very Broadway-worthy. Plus, how often can you witness a Tony Award-winning artist on stage?

The orchestra is also finely tuned (Betty even ended a song by thanking and praising the orchestra). Enjoy your favorite tunes including Ribbons Down My Back, Before the Parade Passes By and, of course, Hello, Dolly! The classic slimming red dress and large feather headpiece worn by Dolly is the icing on the cake – and Betty wears it beautifully.

Don’t miss your chance to witness Hello, Dolly! For more information, click here.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.