RENT is in Columbus for 20th Anniversary Tour!

You won’t have to wait 525,000 minutes for this performance – RENT 20th Anniversary Tour is in Columbus.
Presented by CAPA and Broadway in Columbus, RENT is set for the Palace Theatre March 19-24 at various times. A Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning production, you won’t want to miss this 1996 original rock musical that “changed the landscape of American theatre.”
Created by Jonathan Larson, RENT follows seven artists for one year as they struggle for genuine success, experiencing fear yet showing constant hope. Celebrating friendship and creativity, the production speaks to all generations and reminds viewers of the importance of love.
Ticket Information
Tickets are going fast, so this weekend may be your last chance to snatch a seat. You can purchase tickets in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.capa.com/events/detail/rent, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.
The performance schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, March 19 | 7:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 20 | 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, March 21 | 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, March 22 | 8 p.m.
- Saturday, March 23 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
- Sunday, March 24 | 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
To learn more about RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, visit www.RentOnTour.net.
