RENT is in Columbus for 20th Anniversary Tour!

You won’t have to wait 525,000 minutes for this performance – RENT 20th Anniversary Tour is in Columbus.

Presented by CAPA and Broadway in Columbus, RENT is set for the Palace Theatre March 19-24 at various times. A Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning production, you won’t want to miss this 1996 original rock musical that “changed the landscape of American theatre.”

Created by Jonathan Larson, RENT follows seven artists for one year as they struggle for genuine success, experiencing fear yet showing constant hope. Celebrating friendship and creativity, the production speaks to all generations and reminds viewers of the importance of love.

Ticket Information

Tickets are going fast, so this weekend may be your last chance to snatch a seat. You can purchase tickets in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.capa.com/events/detail/rent, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, March 19 | 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 | 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 | 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 22 | 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 23 | 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 24 | 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, visit www.RentOnTour.net.

× RENT Fun Facts 1. The musical was inspired by the 1896 Opera La Boheme, which follows practically homeless artists in 19th-century Paris during the tuberculosis epidemic. RENT is set in New York City during the HIV/AIDS crises.



2. Jonathan Larson wrote Life Support and Will I? after regularly attending meetings for a nonprofit organization called Friend In Deed, a support group for New Yorkers with AIDS and other life-threatening ailments.



3. In 1994, an early version of RENT was performed and producers Jeffrey Seller and Kevin McCollum witnessed the production. The two producers were so moved during Act I that during intermission they told Larson they wanted to do his show.



4. In 1996, Larson died at age 35 after a fatal aortic aneurysm. He never lived to see the success of RENT.



5. RENT invented the now very popular Broadway Ticket Lottery system, giving winners the right to buy choice seats at a bargain price.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.