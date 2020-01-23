Refreshingly New

For over a century, jazz has been recognized, not only as a musical genre, but a true form of expression. The McConnell Arts Center and Tony Hagood Presents ensemble will be showing concert-goers where the genre is going this weekend with Jazz Today!

Jazz Today! is returning for its second year after great success last year. Audience members had many requests for the setlist to look up and listen to the music after the performance. The refresh concert features all-new music from current jazz composers such as Gretchen Parlato, Robert Glasper, Jon Batiste, Diana Krall, Michael Buble, Joey Defrancesco, Brian Blade, Norah Jones, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Jacob Collier, Bill Charlap, some of McConnell Arts Center's musicians and more.

The performance is a blend of new ideas and the different directions jazz is heading while being an accessible listening experience that provides a stimulating concert that audience members will be talking about for days.

You can enjoy this fan-favorite show Friday, Jan. 24 at the Bronwynn Theatre. Tickets are still available, but seats are filling fast. For more information on tickets or performances, visit www.mcconnellarts.org.

Upcoming McConnell Arts Center Events

Winter Night, Warm Music!

Sally Fingerett, Eric Gnezda and Parker MacDonnell

Saturday, Jan. 25 | 8 p.m.

Leonardo: The Works

Friday, Jan. 31 | 7 p.m.

McConnell Arts Center Chamber Orchestra

Voices of Hope

Sunday, Feb. 9 | 3 p.m.

Flippo performs Steely Dan

Saturday, Feb. 15 | 8 p.m.

Arts Enchanted Evening 2020 – Decade Party!

Friday, Feb. 21

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback is welcome at feedback@cityscenemendiagroup.com.