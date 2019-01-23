Art party of the year at CMA - get ready.

Are you ready for the Columbus-based art party of the year? If so, then mark your calendar for the fifth annual Columbus Museum of Art Wonderball, this Saturday from 8 p.m.-midnight.

A 21+ event, this year Wonderball features DJs, live music, bites from Columbus’ best eateries, signature cocktails, creative experiences, artist performances and more - creating an evening you’ll never forget. The overall theme is black and white, so feel free to join in the fun and wear your favorite attire to match this contrasting look.

The live performances include DJs Charles Erickson and Donnie Mossman, but also, Damn the Witch Siren, an electronic witch rock duo taking cues from ‘80s pop, early ‘90s dance and punk rock.

There are also some pop-up performances in the galleries, which include a music and dance collaborative, “Shades of Color,” performed by Zahjahreek Johnson, Darius Fincher,

Keith White, and Jasmine Burton with Jason Moncrief on flute and choreography by Gamal Brown.

As for immersive art experiences, enjoy works by Dana Lynn Harper, Celia Peters, and Autumn Theodore.

Ticket Information

Advanced tickets are on sale now through Jan. 25 for $125. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $135.

Ticket proceeds support a vibrant arts community at CMA and throughout central Ohio, such as Teen Open Studio, Sparking Imaginations, Art of Analysis and Young Child Studio.

Photos courtesy of CMA

About CMA

According to the CMA website their mission “is to create great experiences with great art for everyone. Whether we are presenting an exhibition, designing an art-making activity,

or giving visitors directions, we are guided by a vision to connect people and art. CMA nurtures that connection and removes barriers between our community and our collection.”

Sponsors & Partners

The following sponsors and partners make the Wonderball possible: Wonder Sponsors Express & Cover My Meds; Creativity Sponsors Abercrombie & Fitch, Friedman & Mirman Co., LPA and Winans Chocolates+Coffee+Wine, Denise Mirman; Play Sponsors Crane Group, Equitas Health, The Fortis Group at Morgan Stanley, PNC, Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP and Stephanie Davis Wallace and Grant Wallace; Event partners WCBE 90.5, Middle West Spirits, Igloo Letterpress, Seventh Son Brewing, Land Grant Brewing Company, MJW Graphics and Igloo Letterpress