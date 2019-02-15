Price is Right LIVE is back in Columbus!

Photo courtesy of CAPA

Come one, come all to The Price is Right Live game show. Get ready to be a part of the hit interactive stage show on Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. at the Ohio Theatre. Eligible individuals will have the chance to hear the iconic phrase “Come on Down” and aim to win great prizes.

Prizes range from appliances to vacations and maybe even a new car. Audience members may have the chance to play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show including Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and even the stupendous Showcase.

The Price is Right Live has been playing to nearly sold-out audiences for more than 10 years. The live show has given away more than $12 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 1.7 million tickets.

Ticket Information

Tickets are $36.50 to $56.50 and include two acts and intermission. Tickets can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.capa.com, or by phone at 614-469-0939. Tickets can also be purchased through Ticketmaster or at 800-745-3000.

The Price is Right is televisions longest-running game show in history and has been loved by generations. This on-stage, traveling version of the show gives die-hard fans the chance to experience the same fun and an opportunity to win.

The Price is Right is brought to you by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia.

Want Prizes? Just Buy a Ticket

As stated on the Price is Right Live website, “No purchase necessary to register for a chance to be a contestant. Open to legal US residents, 18 years or older. Ticket purchase will not increase your chances of being selected to play. For complete rules & regulations, including eligibility requirements, visit or call the venue box office. To enter to watch the show, a ticket purchase is required.”

Bethany Schultz is a contributing writer.