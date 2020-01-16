Prepare to Be Enchanted

It’s time to grab your broomstick and take a nostalgic glide through memory lane. CAPA presents Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire this weekend at the Ohio Theatre. The film will play on a 40-foot screen in marvelous high definition Jan. 18 and 19. There’s just one charming catch: the Columbus Symphony Orchestra will play its music live.

Not only will fans get to watch their favorite wizard battle his way through the Triwizard Tournament against a dragon, water demons and the Dark Lord himself, they also get to listen to Patrick Doyle’s entire award-winning score play live right in front of them.

On top of composing pieces for movies such as Brave, Hamlet and Sense and Sensibility, Doyle received both the ASCAP Film and Television Music Award and the International Film Music Critics Award (IFMCA) for Goblet of Fire’s score. This movie’s music is noted for its darker undertones that foreshadow the abrupt ending to Potter’s childhood.

Since 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. have partnered together to bring the music of all the Harry Potter films to life. The concerts have bewitched more than 1.3 million fans with roughly 900 performances scheduled worldwide in 2019 alone.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire will only play three times, so be sure to check it out. The shows start Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.

Tickets range from $50-125. Potterheads can purchase them at the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State St., by phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787, online at www.capa.com or through a handwritten letter sent by an owl.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.