Plan your next trip at the AAA Great Vacations Travel EXPO

To beat the winter blues, visit the annual AAA Great Vacations Travel EXPO at the Ohio Expo Center and plan their next destination getaway. Over three days, the EXPO will host over 150 travel-related events and exhibitions where guests can get discounts, advice and trip packages from travel professionals.

The EXPO features appearances from guests such as Brad Ryan and Grandma Joy, the social media personality and family duo who are documenting their journey to visit every US National Park along with Josh Gates, host of Discovery’s Expedition Unknown. Prepared to be entertained and informed, whether seeking a tropical getaway or a new set of luggage.

Programs to fit every budget and are featured including The Vacation Marketplace, offering guests access to travel experts; AAA Explore Store, stocked with gear, free maps and guidebooks; and Paradise Pavilion, granting guests access to Caribbean and Mexican resorts.

The EXPO kicks off Friday with booths offering food and drink samples in “Taste of the Place,” and guests 55 and older enjoying special events and $2 off admission. Kids can participate in Kid’s Day and visit booths throughout the EXPO to get their “Passport for Prizes” stamped and entered to win a weekend getaway on Saturday.

General admission is $8 at the door or at any AAA Ohio Auto Club store. AAA members receive 50% off admission. Admission is free for children ages 16 and under. The AAA Great Vacations Travel EXPO is held in Kasich Hall at the Ohio Expo Center Feb. 7-9. For more information on hours and tickets, visit www.AAAGreatVacations.com.

Natalie Caswell is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.