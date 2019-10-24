Plan to be MOVED

Three ballets. Two hours. One night. BalletMet’s performance of be MOVED is sure to be a beautiful display of debut dances and live music.

Be MOVED is a mixed-rep ballet, which is a performance of three unrelated ballets separated by brief intermissions. Like a collection of short stories, mixed-rep ballets explore different narratives to bring multiple stories to life for a single audience. Choreographed by three of the top choreographers in the world, these ballets showcase the dynamic talents of BalletMet’s dancers. Check out the details of the ballets below:

Ballet 1: ECLIPTIC

This never-before-seen ballet was choreographed by the award-winning Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, who drew inspiration from a series of paintings by artist Kathleen Werner. BalletMet has the exciting opportunity to present Lopez Ochoa’s world premiere of ECLIPTIC, a performance with five men and four women dancing to music by composers Ludovico Einaudi and Lisa Gerrard.

Ballet 2: Red Angels

The enthralling internal battle between good and evil in Red Angels is accompanied by an electric violinist, contributing to the high-energy and intense feel of this ballet. Only one person in the world is allowed to perform the music composition live. Mary Rowell’s skills on the violin are sure to excite the music lovers in the audience, and she is in Columbus to assist BalletMet in bringing Ulysses Dove’s dynamic choreography to life. Dove’s transformative choreography is bound to thrill.

Ballet 3: Cacti

Cacti comes as a satisfyingly quirky and upbeat end to be MOVED. Swedish choreographer Alexander Ekman creates a comic response to the sometimes-crushing negativity of critics. The dance explores the theme through 16 dancers, classical music from an on-stage string quartet and creative lighting and staging. This fun performance will leave the audience walking away with a lighthearted mood and a new perspective on critical reviews.

BalletMet is performing be MOVED Oct. 25-27 at the Davidson Theatre. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.balletmet.org.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.