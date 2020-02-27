Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon is BACK!

The critically acclaimed cover experts will perform Pink Floyd’s groundbreaking album in its entirety, note-for-note and cut-for-cut.

Hailed as one of the greatest albums of all time, The Dark Side of the Moon charted for more than 900 weeks, selling an estimated 45 million copies worldwide. As promised, the performance will include megahits Money, Us and Them and The Great Gig in the Sky.

Classic Albums Live is a concert series based in Toronto, Ontario, where musicians perform classic albums in their entirety. The musicians go to great lengths to faithfully recreate every sound on the original album. The shows are treated like recitals and showcase the album which is then followed by a “greatest hits” set of the featured artists.

Classic Albums Live started in 2003 and have since performed with orchestras, sitarists, choirs, and schools. The series was founded by Craig Martin, a musician who had previously produced a series of boutique cabaret shows as well as composed music for television and film.

Classic Albums Live: Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon will light up the Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are available for purchase in-person at the CBUSArts Ticket Center, online at www.capa.com or by phone at 614-469-0939.

Get pumped before the show with these songs by Pink Floyd

Another Brick in the Wall, Pt. 2 from The Wall Wish You Were Here from Wish You Were Here Comfortably Numb from The Wall Money from The Dark Side of the Moon Time from The Dark Side of the Moon

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.