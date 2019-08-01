Pelotonia 2019 peddles into town!

From Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, gather round Central Ohio and watch thousands of cyclists clad in multicolored skinsuits stream down the main streets in an effort to fund life-saving cancer research.

Pelotonia 2019 is here, and it promises to be one of the biggest events yet. After an opening ceremony at McFerson Commons (Arena District) on Friday, almost 7 500 riders and 337 pelotons will swarm our roads the next day for an arduous journey that may very well last two days and hundreds of miles.

So far, this year’s Pelotonia has raised almost $12,000,000 USD.

If you have family or friends participating in the race, make sure to come out and cheer for them! If not, spectating these men and women competing neck-and-neck, manning bicycles valued at thousands of dollars, may still be the most interesting thing you can do this weekend.

The most spectator-friendly event, however, is probably the opening ceremony at McFerson Commons. The ceremony runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., though most of the time is allotted for registering riders. A buffet opens from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. – a perfect opportunity for cycling enthusiasts to mingle over food and drinks! After 7 p.m., entertainment programs begin.

Guest tickets for the opening ceremony will be available at the gate. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for children 6-12, and free for children under 5.

For additional information, visit pelotonia.org.

When and Where?

Saturday:

Columbus to Pickerington (25 miles) @ McFerson Commons: 8 a.m.

Columbus to New Albany (45 miles) @ McFerson Commons: 8 a.m.

New Albany to Gambier (55 miles) @ Bob Evans Headquarters: 8 a.m.

Pickerington to Gambier (75 miles) @ Pickerington High School: 7:15 a.m.

Columbus to Gambier (100 miles) @ McFerson Commons: 6:30 a.m.

New Albany to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany (135 miles) @ Bob Evans Headquarters: 8 a.m.

Pickerington to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany (155 miles) @ Pickerington High School: 7:15 a.m.

Columbus to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany (180 miles) @ McFerson Commons: 6:30 a.m.

Columbus to Gambier, Gambier to New Albany (200 miles) @ McFerson Commons: 6:30 a.m.

Sunday:

Ride continues for 135, 155, 180 and 200 miles routes.

Granville to New Albany (35 miles) @ Denison University: 8:30 a.m.

Emile Lin is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.