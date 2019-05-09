Paganini’s Il Cannone violin at CMA for one week only

Traveling all the way from Genoa, Italy, one of the world’s most famous and treasured violins is making its way to Columbus for the first time in history.

From May 11-19, the Greater Columbus Sister Cities International supported by Columbus City Council, the Harold C. Schott Foundation and the Greater Columbus Arts Council, will host Paganini’s Il Cannone violin at the Columbus Museum of Art.

Sister cities since 1955, this marks a revolutionary point for both Genoa and Columbus. To commemorate this arrangement and relationship, the Columbus Symphony will perform on May 15 at the Ohio Theatre. There, Concertmaster Joanna Frankel will perform on the Il Cannone violin.

Fun Facts and Insight

This exchange is particularly unique and important due to the cultural implication of the violin itself. It is said that the II Cannone violin was first lent to Paganini by a wealthy businessman, but after hearing its beautiful sound and observing Paganini’s talent, the businessman gave it to Paganini. Paganini is one of the most famous and celebrated musicians of all time. Unlike many other musicians, Paganini is consistently linked to just this one instrument.

The II Cannone Violin is on permanent display at the Palazzo Doria-Tursi in Genoa, Italy and has rarely left. As such, this exchange is extremely important since it’s only the second time its traveled to the United States. The last time the Violin came to the U.S. was in 2003 at a New York City exhibition.

Italy’s national treasure, the II Cannone was produced in 1743 by Bartolomeo Giuseppe Guarneri. The violin, which is more than 275 years old, is well known for its deep and mighty sound. To Italy and the rest of the world, it is a fragile and exceptional masterpiece which embodies one of Italy’s most prominent artists.

The II Cannone will be accompanied by the mayor of Genoa, Marco Bucci, and his delegation.

“This will be an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to further strengthen the mutual cooperation between our two cities by recognizing the distinctive role of culture as an instrument for dialogue among people,” says Bucci in a press release.

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer.