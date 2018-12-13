Out of this world with Nat Geo Live

× Expand Picasa Photos by Terry Virts

Have you ever desired to learn about outer space from someone who has actually traveled far beyond our atmosphere? How about from someone who participated in one of the longest space missions of all time?

If so, you’re in luck.

This Friday, National Geographic Live – National Geographic’s touring speaker series – presents acclaimed NASA astronaut and National Geographic author Terry W. Virts in his presentation, View from Above. During the event, Virts will share his thrilling stories of traveling through outer space and show incredible photographs of what he saw and discovered while on the missions.

Photo by Terry Virts

For the past decade, Virts has worked as a NASA astronaut, a pilot of the 2010 space shuttle Endeavour and a crew member on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Virts also spent nearly seven months in space as commander of the International Space Station, which is one of the longest continuous NASA space missions ever. Virts also appears in the 2016 IMAX film A Beautiful Planet, which explores earth from outer space. Through his aerial footage from the International Space Station, Virts provides a firsthand perspective of the world as we know it and humanity’s impact on our planet. His photography is also featured in National Geographic’s recent publication, “VIEW FROM ABOVE: An Astronaut Photographs the World.”

Photo by Terry Virts

Presented by the McCoy Marquee Series, the presentation will take place Friday, Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, located at 100 West E. Dublin Granville Rd. in New Albany. Tickets cost $31.50 at the CAPA Ticket Center, located at 39 E. State St., and are also available at all Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.com. You can also purchase tickets by calling (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000. More ticket information can be found at www.capa.com.

