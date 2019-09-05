Opera Project Columbus presents first show of season

Italian conductor, composer and music director for Opera Project Columbus is sharing his favorite things.

Alessandro Siciliani and the Opera Project Columbus crew present Gran Gala – a Marathon of Maestro’s Favorites at the Lincoln Theatre on Friday, Sept. 6. Siciliani brings his lifelong experience to the Columbus opera scene for a performance you can’t miss.

Gran Gala also welcomes the versatile voices of sopranos Laura Pedersen and Sara Pardo Fishburn, tenor Timothy Culver, and baritone Robert Kerr to perform the selections.

The performance may consist of the renowned maestro’s favorites, but it makes for an incredible introduction to opera for anyone interested. The sights and sounds from the operas of famed composers Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini and Ruggero Leoncavallo are sure to delight both the opera connoisseurs and musical newcomers. The combination of high pedigree and astounding emerging talent in this production makes for a unique performance you can only get in Columbus.

Gran Gala premieres on Friday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m., with a second showing on Sunday Sept. 8 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $25 each and available through the CAPA Box Office, Ticketmaster and www.operaprojectcolumbus.com. The performances are held at the Lincoln Theatre on 769 E. Long St.

Opera Project Columbus is a non-profit organization that began in 2011 with a mission to bring opera to the city through emerging talent – some of which will be featured this weekend. The performing orchestra in Gran Gala has many talented young members, even including a few high school students!

