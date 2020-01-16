Opera Project Columbus kicks off the New Year with Champagne

Set in 19th-century Vienna, Die Fledermaus tells the tale of a complicated and confusing plan for revenge. This plan leads to a rousing evening of deception and passion in Johann Strauss’ most celebrated operetta. Love triangles, spirits and elaborate plots are uncorked at Prince Orlofsky’s masked ball. By morning, all the guests have ended up at the city jail, where love is rekindled and all are dismissed, but only after a final chorus in honor of champagne!

Sopranos Dana Pundt, Megan Santora and Danielle Aldach, Tenor Pedro Barbosa, Baritones Robert Kerr and Thaddeus Bourne return to the Lincoln Theatre for grand performances of ​Die Fledermaus. Opera Project Columbus welcomes to the stage Tenor Chris Carr and Joshua Cook for his directorial debut. Recent Freddie Award winner, Elisabeth Harris, a Mezzo-Soprano from New Zealand, will reprise her award-winning role of Orlofsky. Award-winning NYC comedian Caliph Scott has his Columbus debut as Frosch.

This year OPC returns for its 9th season. Opera Project Columbus is a non-profit organization founded in 2011. The company is led by Alessandro Siciliani, Music Director, Dr. Eric Aho, Executive Director, and Karen Pfeifer, Orchestra Manager. Die Fledermaus is the second in the OPC series of Grand Operetta. The show will be performed in English and is considered the jewel of the golden age of operetta.

Performances are set for Friday, January 17, at 7:30 p.m, and Sunday, January 19, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15-$25 and can be purchased through the CAPA Box Office, Tessitura, and www.operaprojectcolumbus.com.

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.