Opera Columbus + Jazz Arts Group = Opera Swings Jazz

Swing your night away with Opera Columbus on April 12 and 14 at the Southern Theatre during Opera Swings Jazz. Showcasing world-class ballroom dancing, opera singers and jazz soloists from the Columbus Jazz Orchestra, the evening is sure to be an incredible event.

Combining two art forms, jazz and opera, Opera Columbus is bringing back old jazz standards with a twist, reminding us why we love opera and jazz.

And what’s an evening of jazz without the Columbus “Jazz Master?” As a featured guest for the performance, Jazz Arts Group Artistic Director Byron Stripling will lead the Columbus Jazz Orchestra as they perform Opera Swings Jazz.

Whether you are enjoying a night out or simply exploring a new type of music, Opera Columbus welcomes anyone and everyone, dress to your comfort.

Tickets start around $25 can be purchased on www.ticketmaster.com or at the Southern Theatre.

Additional Events by Opera Columbus and JAG

Opera Columbus plans to bring many more exciting events to the Columbus scene. In fact, Opera Columbus is bringing the Cooper-Bing Competition on May 5th which will host the next generation of opera stars. These competitors will be competing for a top prize of $10,000.

In the future, look forward to a reunion of Columbus flagship art organizations as they perform Twisted 3 at the Ohio Theatre. BalletMet, Columbus Symphony and Opera Columbus reunite to celebrate the arts.

Want to really plan ahead? Opera Columbus recently announced it’s 2019-2020 season. Click here for more information.

As for JAG, Check out some of its upcoming events.

April 18: 4th Floor Live: Anthony Stanco Ensemble

April 25: Gospel & Soul Meet Rock & Roll

April 27: Offstage at the Academy with Quan Howell and Shayna Steele

May 5: Columbus Youth Jazz Final Performance

May 9: 4th Floor Live: Clave, The Heart of American Music

June 3: Columbus Youth Jazz Summer Workshop

