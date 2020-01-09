Oh, What a Night!

Jersey Boys is working its way back to Columbus. CAPA and Broadway in Columbus present the award-winning musical at the Palace Theatre this weekend. Directed by Des McAnuff, actors will “Walk Like a Man” across the stage Jan. 10 as Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in a spectacular performance.

Hitting the stage for the first time since 2005, Jersey Boys has risen through the ranks of Broadway classics, winning numerous Tony awards, a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album and an Olivier award for Best New Musical. The show became a “Big Man in Town” during its 11-year run, landing in the top-20 longest-running Broadway shows. The performance even made its way overseas to reach international acclaim.

Come watch four nobodies from Jersey begin their journey from “The Early Years” to fame and success before running into “A Little Trouble.” You can hear your favorite songs live in-person, celebrating the voices that changed radio forever. You’ll find you can’t take your eyes off the stage, and you’ll be “Beggin’” to see the performance again.

Jersey Boys will be running for three shows only so be sure to check it out now. The curtains open at the Palace Theatre at 8 p.m. on Jan. 10, with two more performances Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Tickets are available starting at $35. To purchase, visit the CAPA Ticket Center at 39 E. State St, call at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 982-2787, or visit their website at www.capa.com.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.