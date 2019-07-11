North Market host the 2019 Ohio Wine Festival

Want a luxurious night of wine tasting, great music and delicious food? The North Market has got you covered.

Presented by Byers, the 2019 Ohio Wine Festival is returning to the market for two days of wine tasting from July 12-13. The Friday leg of the event runs from 5-9 p.m. while Saturday’s festivities run all day from 1-9 p.m.

Festival-goers can enjoy both days of the event with a $25 online ticket purchase, which includes all activities, a souvenir wine glass, 10 tasting tickets and a $5 North Market food voucher. Tickets are also available upon entry for $30 with the same perks included. Save the $5 and purchase your ticket now.

The festival boasts 16 of Ohio’s finest wineries for the tasting this year, including Bent Ladder, Brandeberry Winery, Hanover Winery, Raven’s Glenn Winery and The Winery at Versailles. But that’s not all. There will be entertainment and an outdoor Farmers’ Market, and the North Market’s merchants will be open throughout both days of the festival.

The proceeds made from the event will benefit the North Market Development Authority, the organization in charge of keeping the historic market open to the public.

Winery Spotlight

Check out some of the wineries on display at the festival.

Bent Ladder starts its wine-making process with the French-American grape hybrids that it grows in its vineyard. Some of the wines available in its tasting room this season (and that you may find at the festival) are Aromella, Chardonel and Vidal Blanc. For more about its wines, visit www.bentladder.com/wines.

Hanover Winery produces and bottles its award-winning wines on site. It takes pride in its avoidance of concentrates and the lack of additives and stabilizers in its products. The winery sells fruit, red and rose, white and specialty wines. Go to www.hanoverwinery.com/our-wines to learn more about its wine selection.

Plum Run Winery is a newer winery located in Grove City. The locally owned vineyard features a large assortment of wines including dry red, whites, dessert style, fruity and even wine slushies. The winery also prides itself on owning and operating Grove City Brewing; together, the two businesses share a patio restaurant in the southern Columbus city. Visit www.plumrunwinery.com for more information.

Tatyana Tandanpolie is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.