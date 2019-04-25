Take a trip to Italy with New Albany Symphony

× Expand NASO

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra makes music possible and accessible for everyone this weekend with a traditional concert and a sensory friendly show for children and people with disabilities.

NASO presents Viva Italia! with its sensory-friendly show on Saturday, April 27 and concert on Sunday, April 28 at the Schottenstein Theater of the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts.

Sensory Friendly

Conducted by Luis Biava, Viva Italia! takes a journey into the northern Italian countryside with vibrant music and rhythm.

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the sensory-friendly performance is complete with visuals, hands-on activities and a complimentary special treat for every audience member. Set in a relaxing environment with plenty of visuals, NASO makes this experience unreal with the Loft Violin Shop’s Instrument Meet and Greet. Shortly before the show, ticket holders are welcome to make small crafts and test out different instruments. All members are encouraged to move around, chat with others and bring any other reinforcements they may need. Additionally, each NASO musician, volunteer and usher receive training prior to the show, so all are accommodated.

In this sensory-friendly performance, audience members can expect dim lighting, family restrooms and chill-out zones. These chill-out zones include everything from snacks, communication cards and an instrument petting zoo.

Luis Biava

Non-Sensory Concert

On Sunday, beginning at 3 p.m., NASO presents the non-sensory version of Viva Italia!

This performance is open to everyone and features the winners of the Student Concerto Competition. Sponsored by the Loft Violin Shop, the winners of the Student Concerto Competition Junior and Senior Divisions will perform with the Orchestra.

Ticket Information

To purchase tickets, call CAPA at 614-469-0939, click here to visit the Ticketmaster portal, or obtain tickets at least one hour before the performance at the McCoy Center.

The Student Concerto Competition Junior and Senior Division Winners

Cory Wu, a junior division co-winner, is an eighth-grader from Delaware who will perform the first movement of Saint-Saëns’ Second Piano Concerto.

Co-winner Anna Linder is a ninth grader from Westerville who will perform the first movement of Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

Ava Wirth, an oboist at Bowling Green State University, is the senior division winner and will perform Oscar Navarro’s Legacy concerto for oboe.

Additional Recognition

Junior Division

Second and third place: Tara Alahakoon and Abhijit Devalapura

Runner-Ups: Jennifer Armor, Joseph Lin, Cecilia Martin, and Claire O’Shaughessy

Senior Division

Second and third place: Alec Porter and Serena Hsu

Runner-Ups: Wenyu Deng and Jackson Riffle

Marissa Smithinsky is a contributing writer.