× Expand Photos courtesy of NASO

Sensory Friendly Event

The holiday season continues with Santa and the Symphony, a sensory friendly event on Dec. 21 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts.

This performance is specially designed for those on the autism spectrum, those with young children or anyone who needs a more relaxed concert experience. "Chill out" zones will be available in the lobby for those who need a break during the show. NASO ushers and volunteers receive specific training to accommodate the audience.

"Oh, there's no place like home for the holidays!"

You can say that again. New Albany celebrates this cheerful time of year with New Albany Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 22 at the McCoy Center for the Arts. Gather with old friends, new acquaintances and neighbors at this New Albany tradition. Local guest artists from Opera Columbus will join in on the heartwarming songs for a magical Christmas night.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.