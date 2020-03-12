NASO's O-H-I-O suspended because of COVID-19

In compliance with Governor DeWine’s executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people, CAPA has suspended all events and performances scheduled at the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, McCoy Center for the Arts, and Riffe Center Theatre Complex through at least Sunday, April 5.

The show celebrates the songs and telling the story of Ohio, featuring guest soloists and the winners of the Student Concerto Competition. The program includes Beautiful Ohio, an excerpt from Bernstein’s Wonderful Town, Carmen Ohio and Copland’s Old American Songs.

The featured students are in the junior and senior divisions of the Student Concerto Competition and their talents are remarkable.

Alex Van Bibber is the junior division Winner and will perform Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 1 with the symphony. Chi-Tou Lou is the senior division winner and will also be performing a movement from Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

The symphony will be conducted by Luis Biava, who is now in his twelfth season as the NASO music director. Biava comes from four generations of musicians and first studied cello with his uncle Miguel Uribe in his native country of Colombia. Along with directing the symphony, Biava works on other projects such as the BalletMet’s Nutcracker. He is active as a soloist and chamber musician. After graduating from the University of Michigan he attended Juilliard School to obtain his masters.

For more information about the concert, visit www.newalbanysymphony.com.

