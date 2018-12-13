NASO presents two festive shows this weekend

× Expand Photos by Jack Garner NASO Holiday Spectacular

This weekend, head to the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts and catch two holiday performances by the New Albany Symphony Orchestra: Santa and the Symphony and Holiday Spectacular.

Santa and the Symphony-Sensory Friendly

This festive show is part of the “Saturday at the Symphony” series and begins at 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the Schottenstein Theater of the McCoy Center.

The original and low-cost community performance, conducted by Luis Biava, is made possible by a PNC Foundation grant through PNC Arts Live. Santa and the Symphony-Sensory Friendly presents a collection of holiday classics with guests from Opera Columbus and other partners across Columbus.

“Saturday at the Symphony,” as well as Santa and the Symphony-Sensory Friendly, are open to all, however, the series is designed for families with young children, those on the Autism Spectrum and those with Alzheimer's and/or dementia.

You can purchase tickets at the door for $8 one hour before the performance begins. Want to claim your spot in advance? Tickets can also be purchased now by calling CAPA at (614) 469-0939, or online at ticketmaster.com.

Holiday Spectacular

NASO Holiday Spectacular

Additionally, the NASO will be presenting their annual Holiday Spectacular at 3 p.m. on Dec. 16. The performance, also conducted by Luis Biava, will be held at the Schottenstein Theater as well. Arrive to the concert early and to partake in the fantastic Holiday Gift Basket Fundraiser.

NASO Holiday Spectacular

Featuring local guests from Opera Columbus, the NASO knows how to celebrate the holiday season with uplifting songs and traditions. The featured singers include Kate Merryman, Kaylee Nichols, Justin T Swain and Daniel Stein, as well as the Una Voce Choir directed by Michael Martin.

Tickets for the Holiday Spectacular are on sale for $20-26, and can be purchased by calling CAPA at (614) 469-0939 or online at ticketmaster.com.

About the New Albany Symphony Orchestra

The NASO, now in its eleventh season, is a non-profit community orchestra. The group consists of professional musicians, community players and students. NASO’s goal is to provide musical enrichment for their community through four of their annual performances at the McCoy Center for the Arts. In addition, NASO also provides 12 free Community Kindness concerts, a sensory-friendly series and educational programs.

More upcoming performances from the New Albany Symphony Orchestra include: