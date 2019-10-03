NASO opens season with Mahler 2 The Resurrection

The New Albany Symphony Orchestra and the New Albany Symphony Chorus have quite the weekend planned.

Opens its 2019-2020 season on Oct. 6 at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, get ready for Mahler 2, The Resurrection.

Under the direction of Dr. Michael G. Martin, the chorus makes its community debut featuring two central Ohio soloists: soprano, Chelsea Hart and mezzo-soprano, Carolyn Redman.

The Resurrection, Gustav Mahler’s second symphony, established his lifelong view of the beauty of the afterlife in this powerful performance. The German composer spent years writing the five-movement piece before it was published in 1897.

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster or the CAPA Box Office. Additional information and upcoming performances are available at www.newalbanysymphony.net.

More about Chelsea Hart

Originally from Coldwater, Michigan, Chelsea Hart Melcher is captivating on stage. The 2016 Opera Idol National Finalist graduated from the Jacobs School of Music with a Performance Diploma.

Hart studied under the guidance of Heidi Grant Murphey, Kevin Murphey and Timothy Noble. During her time at The Jacob School of Music, Chelsea performed under Paul Nadler and Jeffery Buchman for Musetta (La Boheme).

More about Carolyn Redman

A Bellevue, Ohio native, Carolyn Redman received her MM and DMA in vocal performance at The Ohio State University. Redman has performed a variety of roles, both operatic and musical theater, with several professional companies including Opera Columbus, Opera Project Columbus, Columbus Light Opera and others.

Winning multiple competitions, including the Opera Columbus vocal competition. Redman is not shy serving as a soloist for multiple oratorios and other concert works. In addition to being a performer, Redman also serves on the voice faculties at Otterbein University and Kenyon College.

Zoë Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome in the comments.