My Fair Lady suspended due to health concerns

In compliance with Governor DeWine’s executive order prohibiting gatherings of more than 100 people, CAPA has suspended all events and performances scheduled at the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre, McCoy Center for the Arts, and Riffe Center Theatre Complex through at least Sunday, April 5.

About the Show

The musical My Fair Lady debuted in 1956 and the film, starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison, in 1964. The 1900s tale tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Professor Henry Higgins, a linguist. Higgins is determined to transform the bold Doolittle into a "proper lady," but through the lessons and outcome, who is really transformed.

Enjoy musical hits including I Could Have Danced All Night and Wouldn't It Be Lovely, along with beautiful costumes, hilarious dialogue and more.

Entertainment Weekly called the traveling show, "a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time." And the New York Times calls it "thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was."

