Move your tail feather: 8th Annual Columbus Duck Race

The development board of Nationwide Children's Hospital has partnered with The Columbus Food Truck Festival to bring you the 8th Annual Columbus Duck Race Saturday, Aug. 17 at Genoa Park on the Scioto Mile.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital board of development is responsible for a variety of events. These fundraising efforts benefit the hospital, including the Columbus Duck Race, which supports pediatric research.

Single racers can be purchased for $5 per duck with additional options such as a Family of Ducks – $25 (six racer ducks), Flock of Ducks – $50 (12 racer ducks), Colony of Ducks – $100 (25 racer ducks), Gaggle of Ducks – $250 (60 racer ducks) or a Brood of Ducks – $500 (130 racer ducks).

Duck racers will be available for purchase at The Columbus Food Truck Festival beginning Aug. 16, from 5-9 p.m. and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. leading up to the race at 6:30 p.m. Duck Race booths with be located throughout the festival. Activities and crafts will be featured at Duck Race booths for children of all ages along with duck racers for purchase.

Adding to the fun, rubber duck racers will make their way down a 300-foot slip ‘n slide, the race’s newest addition to the ducks’ course. The giant slip ‘n slide will be located in the Genoa Park, next to COSI.

One duck will come out on top and win a first-place price of $5,000, a second-place prize of $2,500, and a third-place duck will win $1,000.

Unruffle your feathers and make your way to the Columbus Duck Race this weekend. For additional information visit www.ColumbusDuckRace.com.

