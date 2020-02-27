Moonwalk down memory lane with MJ's Who's Boad

Just about everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news of Michael Jackson’s untimely death. With a career spanning five decades, the King of Pop graced all of our lives with music that transcends generations.

The Newport Music Hall presents Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience this Sunday, Feb. 29. Experience the music, moves and magic of Jackson once again.

Who’s Bad is the name of the band. Forming in 2003, they have slipped into Jackson’s gravity-defying shoes and sequin glove to become the most popular and longest-lasting Jackson tribute band.

This band has wowed crowds across the globe with their uncanny impersonation of Jackson. In 2010, they completely sold out London’s O2 Arena, which can hold up to 20,000 people. Who’s Bad has performed with the likes of Aretha Franklin, The Backstreet Boys and Pitbull.

James Times leads the band with his powerful vocals. Not only does he match every one of Jackson’s mannerisms and difficult dance moves, but he also has a striking resemblance to the late superstar.

Of course, Who’s Bad would not be a proper Jackson tribute band if they did not play his greatest hits. Billie Jean, Beat It and Black or White are just a few of his songs they are slated for the Cbus performance. So shamone down to the Newport for The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $15 in advance or $20 the day of the show. To purchase tickets, click here.

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer.