Your holiday favorites are LIVE on stage this Sunday

You can stop feeling guilty about listening to Christmas music—Thanksgiving has passed, and it’s officially the Christmas season! There is no better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of year than with multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winners Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith live in concert. The stars are co-performing on their Christmas tour on Sunday, Dec. 1 at Nationwide Arena.

Accompanied by a full symphony orchestra and special guest Marc Martel, the performance is sure to spark the holiday spirit with beautiful sounds of the season. The duo’s tour begins in Cincinnati on Nov. 30 and only visits seven cities, so Columbus is lucky to host such an exclusive event.

Grant and Smith last went on a Christmas tour in 2017, and sold-out shows all across North America. This year, they’re excited to perform songs from each other’s critically acclaimed Christmas albums and meet up with fans after the show who sponsor a child through their organization partner, Compassion International.

The performers share nine Grammies, 71 Dove Awards, and a passion for philanthropy between them. Their Christmas tour is sure to honor their roots as Christian artists and world-renowned, highly decorated performers while supporting philanthropic organizations close to their hearts.

After the 7-city run, Amy Grant will head to Nashville to spend her Christmas at the Ryman residency with her husband, but Marc and Michael will carry the show on to nine more cities in the U.S. The full symphony orchestra will accompany the performers on select dates only.

The show starts at 7:00 p.m. Dec.1. Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Passionate fans can sponsor a child through Compassion International at www.meetamyandmichael.com and secure their spot at the meet and greet.

For more information on the tour, visit www.michaelwsmith.com/tour.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.