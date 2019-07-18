Michael Bublé to perform at Schottenstein Center

Sunday, July 21 at 8 p.m. Michael Bublé will be performing at Columbus’ Schottenstein Center. After a lengthy absence from performing due to his son’s cancer diagnosis, the four-time Grammy Award winner is back to perform fan favorites and to promote his new album love.

Even though the musician has completed five sold-out world tours and sold more than 60 million records, after going through that emotional journeyBublé was unsure of how music was going to fit back into his life… if at all.

“The truth is, I needed to make this album.” - Michael Bublé

However, after meeting up with old friends and bandmates the group soon began playing music and singing like old times, and Bublé was reminded of his love for the art.

“The truth is, I needed to make this album,” Bublé says in a press release “The truth is, it was really therapeutic for me. I felt so comfortable. I mean, these songs, this genre, is the essence of me. It's where I live, it's where I've grown up... It fits me perfectly. It's so natural.”

A combination of covers and original songs, Bublé hides nothing and shows the power of his music. Collaborating with artists such as Cécile McLorin Salvant, Loren Allred and Charlie Puth, Bublé hopes the album will mean more to listeners than just music they enjoy.

“There are people that are gonna hear these songs and they're gonna be inspired to fall in love. And there are people who are gonna hear these songs and they're gonna be hurting,” he says in the press release. “They're gonna be, in many ways, going through tough stuff. And if one of these songs lifts them out of that, if it can carry them to another day, I think then I'm doing my job and I think I'm being responsible for the gifts I've been given.”

To read more about love as well as to remain updated with future Michael Bublé tour dates and news, visit www.michaelbuble.com.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.