Meet Kermit! Jim Henson exhibit opening at COSI

It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights! It’s time to meet the Muppets at COSI as they open the Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited starting May 25.

Colorful and fun, learn about Henson’s early life, as well as through his television and movie career. Imagination Unlimited heavily focuses on The Muppet Show, a show idea that Henson was working on in the early 60s that would come to fruition more than a decade later. The exhibit focuses on his creativity and spirit of innovation that made his ideas and shows so enduring.

In a press release, COSI President and CEO Dr. Frederic Bertley talks about the impact of the exhibit.

“This exhibition showcases the fantastic creative side of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math through the lens of an iconic innovator,” he says. “This inspiring look into Jim Henson’s imagination will not only spark nostalgia in those who grew up with his work but it will catalyze the next generation of creative talent through science and the arts.”

Imagination Unlimited features puppets from the original run of The Muppet Show, scripts from early television shows, puppets from The Dark Crystal, puppets from Sesame Street including Grover, Count, Ernie and Bert, and costumes from Labyrinth. Even the biggest icon of Henson’s imagination is included, a 1978 Kermit the Frog puppet. The exhibition also includes interactive elements and films.

The exhibition is a smaller part of The Jim Henson Exhibition at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York. The Museum of the Moving Image is the only museum in the United States dedicated to the art, history, technique, and technology of the moving image in all its forms and is fun for all ages.

The COSI exhibition runs until September 2. Tickets to the Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited are included in regular COSI admission. COSI admission is $25 for adults and $20 for children and free for members. Tickets can be purchased at reservations.cosi.org.

