× Expand Photos courtesy of SteveMalonePhoto.

MadLab’s Ohio premiere production of Happy Pills by Alyssa Cokinis has been a hit on Fridays and Saturdays this past month. The show officially runs from March 8 - 23. This is the last weekend of performances - so hurry out and enjoy this experience!

Happy Pills is a story based around the country going through change and turmoil after a nuclear war has destroyed happiness and human emotion. Mankind's brain chemistry has changed and people are now unable to produce emotions. The Pill Program is a medicine that is administered to citizens so they can have those feelings once again.

It's a story with twists, turns and lots of excitement. You'll be on the edge of your seat with Cokinis's creativity and storytelling talents.

The playwright and actor has been in the spotlight before, as her one-act play Cut From a Tree received attention and applause during the University of Iowa's Climate Narrative Project. She also has written plays Savior and Terraform, which both were well-received.

The production is directed by Dallas Ray with assistance from Chase McCants. Some of the talented actors featured are Audrey Marie Craddick, Abigail Worden, Kristi Miller Nunn and Keith Jackson.

Admission is $18 for the general public and $15 for students and seniors, and $13 for MadLab members.

To purchase tickets, click here!

About MadLab

MadLab's is a nonprofit organization that works with unique and creative works. The group provides an avenue for artists to take original stories and tell them with passion and talent.

The name originates from the idea that artists need a kind of laboratory where they can experiment without fear of judgment or censoring. The organization produces seven to eight full-length original productions each year.

Future shows

Apocalypse: May 10, 18, 23 at 8 p.m.

Borgs: May 11, 16, 24 at 8 p.m.

Cyberspace: May 9, 17, 25 at 8 p.m.