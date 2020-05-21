Local restaurants reopen for dine-in services and more

Watch

WOSU just launched a new series, Community Conversations. The videos are virtual interviews and explore the challenges individuals and non-profits in central Ohio are facing as a result of the pandemic.

“From a barbershop owner on the east side to seniors getting help through Meals on Wheels, these conversations take a deep dive into the current issues and long-term implications of this unprecedented time in history,” Cindy Gaillard, director of local content for WOSU TV, says in a press release.

The videos are available on multiple social media pages and digital platforms. Visit www.wosu.org for more information or click here to see the latest episodes.

Eat

Today, May 21, many central Ohio restaurants are reopening dine-in services in compliance with the governor’s orders. Don’t expect everything to be back to normal though, the virus is still around, so restaurants are taking extra precautions and following these rules outlined by the Ohio Department of Health. The biggest tip? Don’t forget to wash your hands before eating!

You have to be seated; no open congregating areas like in bars.

Social distancing is still in order; expect restaurant staff to take affirmative steps to uphold this order.

Tables will be six feet apart

Social distancing marks that are six feet apart will be outside of restrooms. Physical barriers may be used instead.

You can dine with a party up to 10

Most employees will be wearing facial coverings. Customers are encouraged to wear a mask when they’re not eating.

Photo courtesy of Condado Tacos

Many popular, local and chain restaurants are reopening today including the following. Especially now more than ever, don’t forget to tip!

101 Beer Kitchen, all locations

The Avenue; Dublin, Grandview

Balboa, Grandview

Bonefish Bar & Grill, all locations

BrewDog, all locations

Cameron’s American Bistro

Cap City Fine Diner & Bar; Dublin, Grandview Heights, Gahanna

Condado’s Tacos, all locations

Cooper’s Hawk, Easton Town Center

Eddie Merlot’s, Polaris

The Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus, Downtown

Grandview Café, Grandview

Hofbrauhaus, Grandview area

Hudson 29; Upper Arlington, New Albany

J Liu; Dublin, Worthington

Las Margaritas, Westerville

Plank’s Bier Garten; German Village area

Marcella’s; Polaris, Short North

Mezzo, Dublin

Michell’s Ocean Club

Molly Woo’s

The Peral; Dublin, Short North

Plank’s on Broadway, Grove City

Rebol, Dublin

Roosters, all locations

Rusty Bucket, all locations

Smith & Wollensky’s, Easton Town Center

Standard Hall, Short North

Sunny Street Café, Grove City

Tucci’s, Dublin

Read

Ohio History Connection

Ohio History Connection was set to host the traveling show Ohio Women Vote: 100 Years of Change this spring, but then the pandemic hit. Thankfully, the exhibit now lives online.

Read about the amazing Ohio women who helped bring the 19th Amendment to fruition. The fight for women’s suffrage started after the Civil War but the amendment wasn’t ratified until 1920. The online database features pictures and stories across that time span and asks questions such as, how you speak out? How do women support each other? What does it mean to be a feminist? And more.

Click here to view the online exhibit.