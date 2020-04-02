Local restaurant turns to GoFundMe to help others

According to the National Restaurant Association, 3 percent of restaurants are now permanently closed, and the number could reach 11 percent within a month. From GoFundMe’s to helping local health care workers, local restaurants and businesses are coming up with innovative ways to stay on the map and help others.

The Refectory Restaurant and Wine Shop

Located on Bethel Road, this longstanding French restaurant understands that fine dining isn’t a priority at the moment and that the economic impacts of COVID-19 are serious.

Like many restaurants, the Refectory is concerned about the welfare of its associates. Instead of closing its doors, it’s now operating as a “non-profit” and providing free, simple meals to thousands of unemployed restaurant workers throughout the city.

To help cover the cost of these free meals, the community has stepped up by donating to the Refectory’s GoFundMe page, which just hit its $50,000 goal and is now working on raising $75,000.

“The principles of service and community have always been the light to our path,” says the owner in a statement. “We greatly value and appreciate the friendship of our community.”

The Refectory is still offering a limited take-out menu. www.refectory.com

Chicken Salad Chick

This Westerville restaurant might be newer, but it’s empathetic and hardworking actions prove it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. Its pop-up drive-throughs and point earning system are worth noting, but during these difficult times, this restaurant is thinking outside the coop.

Chicken Salad Chick patrons and guests can make an online denotation of $7.99 to provide a meal to the frontline and first responders throughout the area.

“We have made some amazing contacts throughout the city to help us make our daily deliveries to those working 24/7 to keep us safe,” says the Chicken Salad Chick Facebook.

Visit www.chickensaladchick.com or download its Craving Credits app to make a meal donation. There is no limit to how many donations you can make.

BistroUX in Dublin

Cybervation, a company based in Dublin, is making the dine-in restaurant ban a lot easier with BistroUX.

The site is a third-party platform that offers carryout, gift cards, coupons and loyalty programs all in one spot.

“Many restaurants are using third party delivery platforms for offering carryout and having to pay an exorbitant amount (20 to 30 percent) on top of their slimming profit margin to stay afloat,” says President of Cybervation Purba Majumder in a statement.

Majumder says BistroUX is there to support these struggling restaurants with an easier and more affordable option. Some restaurants already on board are El Vaquero (17 Ohio locations), Pokebap, King Gyro, Saffron Indian Grill and more. The gift card platform also features Cameron Mitchell and Ocean Primes restaurants.

Just Because You’re Not in the Office…

Its largest source of income is from these local offices and groups, all of which are practically empty as many employees are working from home. Just because you’re not in the office though doesn’t mean you can’t order ClusterTruck for breakfast, lunch, dinner or anything in-between.

Pick from bites like its Kings Hawaiian Breakfast Sandwich, a double cheeseburger or a vegan-styled burger, Pad Thai, kids’ meals, Graeter’s Ice Cream and more.

To see if you’re in the delivery zone, visit www.clustertruck.com.