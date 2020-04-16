Local breweries making the most of quarantine

While we are all stuck inside, local breweries are no different. Many are offering pick-up and delivery to ensure their businesses keep afloat, and some are taking this time to brew special batches and work on taproom renovations. Check out these 4 Columbus-area breweries working hard to safely get you your beer!

Nocterra Brewing | 41 Depot St., Powell

This newer Powell brewery is open seven days a week for pick-ups and free home delivery to your doorstep.

They are brewing non-stop, and are now releasing new beers each week — this week you can try its California Swell Line 2x Fruited Gose with raspberry & blackberry, and next week it's releasing two seltzers: Flashlight Mango and Flashlight Key Lime-Lemon with coconut, and one brand new beer: Sun Scream Summer Wheat.

Nocterra Brewing is keeping itself and customers safe by marking off safe distances in the taprooms, frequently sanitizing all surfaces including door handles and countertops, and sanitizing credit cards when customers pay. nocterrabrewing.com.

North High Brewing Company | 1288 N High St., Columbus

North High Brewing is delivering beers on Wednesdays and Fridays, and are developing an app for more streamlined delivery.

The fan-favorite summer brew Jalalima is now canned and available. North High is also taking this time to work hard on finishing up construction and renovations for its new taproom in Dublin, set to be open in June.

It has brought back all full-time employees after a brief period, and have top-notch sanitizing and safety protocols in place, including masks worn by all employees and sanitizing cans for delivery. It's also supporting local distilleries by buying their hand-sanitizers developed during this time. www.northhighbrewing.com.

Hoof Hearted Brewery and Kitchen | 850 N. 4th St., Columbus

Hoof Hearted is offering carry-out from both its Columbus and Marengo facilities so customers can reduce the amount of contact to get their brews.

To keep its employee's taken care of, Hoof Hearted is participating in a worldwide service industry relief collaboration for breweries called “All Together.” This collaboration means a new beer will be released with all profits being split equally among Hoof Hearted staff. Keep your eyes peeled for its new Double IPA, released May 6.

In keeping its customers safe, Hoof Hearted is sanitizing constantly, offering curbside pickup for their Marengo location to lessen contact, and all employees are wearing masks and gloves. Hand sanitizer is made available everywhere, too, so both staff and customers can sanitize frequently. www.hoofheartedbrewing.com.

Seventh Son Brewing | 1101 N. 4th St., Columbus

Seventh Son Brewing is offering carryout hours seven days a week, as well as next day deliveries. Customers who order a next-day delivery get a free gift with their order that changes every week: order this week for a free pint glass!

There are two big projects in the works at Seventh Son. First up is their 7th-anniversary brew Beer Me; each can features a different employees face for a total of 47 unique cans, so every six-pack will be different.

The other big project is a collaboration series called Field Rations with three Ohio brewers: Buckeye Beer Engine, Little Fish Brewing and Dank House Brewing. The first set of Field Rations brews comes out next week, and later this month Field Rations will release more brews, including a Work-From-Home Breakfast Stout.

Seventh Son employees are keeping everyone safe with mask and gloves worn at all times, keeping less than 10 people in the building at a time, and are doing cashless transactions to minimize contact. They’ve also taped out six-feet-apart markers on the floor for carry-out customers and are frequently sanitizing all surfaces. www.seventhsonbrewing.com/homepage.

Sarah Robinson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.