LIT AF: The Comedy Extravaganza Hosted by Martin Lawrence

The entertainment and music powerhouse AEG presents LIT AF, the comedy tour hosted by Martin Lawrence. The tour makes its way to more than 25 cities, and this weekend the tour continues in Columbus.

On stage, Lawrence will be joined by comedians Ricky Smiley, Deray Davis, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Lil Duval, Hannibal Buress, Lil Rel, Adele Givens, Earthquake, Jay Pharaoh, B. Simone, Donnel Ronnels and Tommy Davidson.

The stand-up comedian is known for his TV shows like Fox’s Martin and movie projects like Bad Boys; the third installment, Bad Boys for Life, is playing in theaters now. His 2018 LIT AF tour, also presented by AEG, spanned 35 cities and sold more than 280,000 tickets.

“Being on the road with this group of funny AF comedians is a blast,” Lawrence says. “Bringing the tour back out on the road is always exciting, no two shows are the same and we all bring something different to the party.”

Jesse Stoll, Senior Talent Buyer for AEG Presents says that “Martin has proven to be a real touring force over the last years selling out marquee arenas across the country. His enduring film and TV resume is timeless and it has been such a pleasure and honor to work with one of the most legendary comedy forces in the business.”

“Following on the heels of Bad Boys For Life, he is bringing some of his biggest and badest friends on the road continuing the LIT AF brand and bracing the world for a killer comedy explosion!”

The show will take place on Friday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m in the Schottenstein Center. Tickets are available on www.litaftour.com.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Natalie Caswell is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.