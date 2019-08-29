Lets get funky | Shadowbox Live puts on FREE show

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shadowbox Live Front Street Funk

It’s time to get funky.

Shadowbox Live is set to perform Front Street Funk Sunday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. The popular musical performance will be FREE to the public at the Columbus Commons.

Performers will pay tribute to the funky music genre in a lively performance covering more than 25 songs from the late 1960s and beyond. Food trucks will be available at 6 p.m. so attendees can grab dinner and a drink prior to the performance.

Blankets and chairs are welcome, and tickets are not required. Parking is available at the Columbus Commons Garages.

Columbus Commons

The Columbus Commons has hosted a variety of events this summer and years prior. The Columbus Commons, located in the center of Columbus, produces a mix of free shows along with offering the venue to a slew of others to produce a variety of events.

More information about the upcoming events can be found at columbuscommons.org/events/concerts.

About Shadowbox Live

Founded in 1988, Shadowbox Live has put on a plethora of performances. The ensemble theater company blends traditional theatrical performances with their own rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic. The organization delivers more than 400 performances annually.

The company remains in a constant state of production and performance with audience demand being higher than ever. The performance schedule runs all 52 weeks of the year. The incredibly talented staff continues to seek the opportunity to challenge themselves and put on the best show they can.

Current and Upcoming Shadowbox Live Shows