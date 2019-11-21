Let it glow with Easton’s iconic 50-foot Christmas tree

× Expand Photo courtesy of Steve Brady

Easton Town Center hosts its 21st annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony Nov. 22 for a family-friendly holiday event that’s sure to please.

This Holiday Lighting Ceremony in Easton’s Town Square is a crowd favorite tradition. Thousands of visitors travel to Columbus every holiday season to experience this magical event.

The night starts with an incredible holiday parade that kicks off the festivities at 7:00 p.m. and features gigantic balloons that float down the streets. Following the parade Santa, and a special guest, arrive to unveil and illuminate Easton’s 50-foot digital Christmas tree. The beautiful tree features over 7,500 lights and 1,000 ornaments. Over 1.3 million additional are lit throughout the town center creating a warm holiday glow.

Children are encouraged to dress up as their favorite winter characters for photos with Santa. When you arrive, you can check in with Saint Nick’s helpers to secure your spot in line. You’ll receive a text when it’s time to meet him instead of waiting in a long line.

Families can also enjoy memorable performances and holiday shopping along with extra surprises throughout Easton's Winter Wonderland. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season and the magic of the holidays!

Easton has several upcoming events that will make your holidays merry and bright including horse-drawn carriage rides in the North District and through Fenlon Square. Tickets cost $10 per person; however, children under 15 can ride free with a paying adult. Sleigh rides are also available on Fridays and Saturdays 6-10 p.m. and Sundays 3-7 p.m. through Dec. 29.

For more information on holiday hours and events, visit eastontowncenter.com.

