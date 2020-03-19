Learn a new skill during quarantine thanks to tech

If you’re like us, you’re getting fidgety being cooped up inside. However, thanks to technology, learning is always at our fingertips.

Make good use of this time indoors and learn a new skill with one of these classes or apps!

Meditation

The benefits of learning how to meditate are endless. The practice reduces stress, lengthens attention spans, may reduce memory loss and improves sleep. While the act of sitting down and doing... well, nothing, sounds simple, it takes a lot of work.

Headspace is an app that helps you train your mind for a healthier, happier life. There are both free and paid-for versions to teach you the essentials of meditation and mindfulness.

Other apps are Calm, Aura and Stop, Breathe & Think.

Sign Language

In 2020 around on million people use American Sign Language (ASL) as their main form of communication. With sites like Sign Language 101, learning has never been easier. Dr. Bryon W. Bridges will be your free ASL teacher, posting instructional videos and lessons for your benefit.

Baking

Are you hopeless in the kitchen? Dream of making the world’s moistest piece of chocolate cake? Kitchn has a free 20-day program called Baking School to help you stop burning brownies and ruining cookies. The course includes discussing and practicing all the fundamental techniques for successful baking.

Explore French pastries, bread baking, cake decorating and more.

Coding

Coding is the new “it” factor when it comes to resumes and portfolios. It’s an essential skill for those who want to conquer online creation, build websites and make mobile applications. Codeacademy teaches you technical and programming skills through their courses. Learn website development, HTML, CSS, JavaScript and more. Perhaps the best part? All of the classes are free!

Sketching

Sketch Book Skool wants to help you channel your inner artist. Browse through a myriad of

courses such as Art Bootcamp ($29), How to Draw Without Talent ($49) or Watercolor rules. ($149)

Go beyond step-by-step drawing tutorials, as Sketch Book Skool teaches you how to truly see like an artist. Participate in tons of workshops and join artist discussion boards to chat about how your classes are going.