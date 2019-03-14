KISS at Nationwide for their END OF THE ROAD tour

KISS, announced they will launch their last and final tour ever in 2019, dubbing it the END OF THE ROAD tour.

Take advantage of the last possible chance to meet these rock icons but purchasing a KISS Meet & Greet Experience. KISS is known for their larger-than-life shows, creating awesome atmosphere’s in their concerts and earning the reputation of most epic live performances.

Although fans are bummed about their tour being their last, KISS promises unforgettable performances, better than they've ever been.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," says KISS in a press release.

The band will be in Columbus on March 16 at Nationwide Arena, so get your tickets now!

To learn more details about the concert, click here!

To purchase tickets online, click here!

ABOUT KISS

The American rock band formed in New York City in 1973 and was made up of members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Peter Criss and Ace Frehley. What caught the nation’s attention was their crazy face paint and stage outfits, and the group quickly became popular.

Their live performances are full of fire breathing, blood-spitting, smoking guitars, shooting rockets, levitating drums and pyrotechnics.

KISS is one of the best-selling bands ever, selling more than 100 million records worldwide, including 25 million RIAA-certified albums. In 2014, the four original members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Best KISS songs

Black Diamond, KISS 1974

Parasite, Hotter Than Hell, 1974

Rock And Roll All Nite, Alive!, 1975

Detroit Rock City, Destroyer, 1976

Lick It Up, Lick It Up, 1983

Love Gun, Love Gun 1977

Calling Dr. Love, Rock And Roll Over, 1976

Goin Blind, Hotter Than Hell, 1974

She, Dressed To Kill 1975

I Love It Loud, Creatures of The Night, 1982