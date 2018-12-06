Join two of country’s most popular artists this weekend as they celebrate the holiday season. Presented by Franklin Equipment and Rod's Western Palace, country stars Kane Brown and Kip Moore will jam out at the 92.3 WCOL's Winter Wonder Jam this Friday, Dec. 7 at the Ohio Expo Center.

The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. with a little bit of blues, country and rock all brought to you by Nashville-based band Everette. The young duo started off as roommates at Kentucky Western University before fusing their musical talents for live audiences.

After that, join rising singer-songwriter Kane Brown, whose latest album Experiment was just released early last month and hit number one on the U.S. Country Music charts.

Christopher Polk Getty Images

Kip Moore will close the show with some holiday jams and hits from his third album, SLOWHEART. The singer became widely popular in 2012 after his debut album, Up All Night, went platinum with its single, “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” topping the charts.

Tickets can be purchased at wcol.iheart.com for a range of prices. Reserved tickets are $35 and $45, and there are two Gold Circle packages available as well.

Gold Circle Seating , tickets cost $92 and seats are located in the first 10 rows closest to the stage. This package also comes with an exclusive invite to WCOL Winter Wonder Jam’s VIP Pre-show Party, which starts at 5 p.m. and includes complimentary finger foods and a cash bar.

, tickets cost $92 and seats are located in the first 10 rows closest to the stage. This package also comes with an exclusive invite to WCOL Winter Wonder Jam’s VIP Pre-show Party, which starts at 5 p.m. and includes complimentary finger foods and a cash bar. At the same price, the Gold Circle Pit package includes standing area spots in the pit and also includes access to the WCOL Winter Wonder Jam VIP Pre-show Party; these tickets are very limited.

package includes standing area spots in the pit and also includes access to the WCOL Winter Wonder Jam VIP Pre-show Party; these tickets are very limited. Both packages come with a VIP Commemorative Laminate for guests to take home.

92.3 WCOL's Winter Wonder Jam will take place downtown at the Celeste Center in the Ohio Expo Center at 717 East 17th Avenue from 7-11 p.m.