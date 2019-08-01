John Mayer set for Cbus at the Schottenstein

After hitting New Zealand, Australia and Asia on his 2019 World Tour, John Mayer is set for Columbus on Aug. 3 at the Schottenstein Center.

The Grammy-Award-winner’s tour is solo, with no opening act. He brings his adoring fans through the years with two sets of music from throughout his career including his popular hits like New Light, Gravity, Love on the Weekend, Heartbreak Warfare, Daughters, Waiting on the World to Change, Your Body is a Wonderland and more. The concert experience is fondly called an Evening with John Mayer.

The show lights up the stage at 7:30. Tickets are still available but are going fast, click here for more information.

About John Mayer

One might say seven is Mayer’s magic number, as he has seven Grammy Awards and earned seven #1s on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart. He also had 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, more than any other solo artist. His most recent song “New Light” is Gold-certified, and he is currently working on his eighth solo album following his 2017 critically acclaimed album The Search for Everything. Before the launch of his solo tour, Mayer toured for three consecutive years with Dead & Company. His Instagram followers tune in on Sundays for his Instagram Live show “Current Mood” to be uplifted by the artist’s talents.

Additional Tour Dates

Can't make the Columbus show but still don't want to travel to California? Here are some upcoming performance in nearby cities.

Check JohnMayer.com for complete tour information.

Monday, Aug. 5 | St. Paul, Minnesota | Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, Aug. 6 | Milwaukee | Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, Aug. 8 | Nashville | Bridgestone Aren

Monday, Aug. 12 | Indianapolis | Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Wednesday, Aug. 14 | Chicago | United Center

