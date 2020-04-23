Jazz Arts Group continues its new Offstage Live

It’s the ’20s so why not appreciate the magic of jazz music?

The Jazz Arts Group of Columbus recently launched its Offstage Live series in light of the stay-at-home order. The Facebook Live events are every Thursday and Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. and feature famous musicians and incredible music. Since it’s Facebook Live, viewers also have the opportunity to ask questions and give comments during the show.

“Watch with your family on the couch or invite your friends to join you virtually,” the JAG site says. “Connect with us as we continue to showcase the best of jazz music in Columbus and around the world.”

Tonight, April 23, is Cbus to NYC: Jazz Educators Spotlight. Join past and present teachers of the Columbus Youth Jazz program, Zach Compston, Mark Donavan, Ryan Hamilton, Jess Sneeringer, and founder Todd Stoll, as they reflect on the importance of jazz education in Columbus and across the country. Stoll started the Columbus Youth Jazz Orchestra and is currently the VP of Education at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Compston, Donavan, Hamilton and Sneeringer are the current directors of the four big bands and have extensive experience in jazz education.

On Sunday, April 26, tune in for A Conversation with the Great Bassist/Composer/Arranger John Clayton. Clayton began studying double bass at the young age of 16 with the legendary Ray Brown. From there, his career skyrocketed, and he’s toured with several jazz musicians and groups.

Additional Offstage Live shows will be announced shortly. Visit www.facebook.com/jazzartsgroup for more information.

You can also visit www.jazzartsgroup.org for the latest information on its summer events. As of right now, nothing starting in June has been formally canceled or postponed.

The Jazz Emergency Fund

"Our country has been dealt a devastating blow to our health, our economy, and our way of life. Jazz Arts Group is committed to uplifting the residents of central Ohio through music. Our education program is continuing to serve our students through weekly Zoom meetings with our youth jazz program, and we are committed to paying our musicians for as long as we can.

The Jazz Arts Group began in 1973 under the leadership of Ray Eubanks, and since that time 'the band' has been renamed the Columbus Jazz Orchestra. The organization gained 501c3 status and created a robust education program as well as providing work for local musicians. After 47 incredible seasons, we can’t fathom letting the music go silent."

To give a 100 percent tax-deductible gift to JAG, visit www.jazzemergencyfund.com.