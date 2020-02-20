JAG presents Modern Romance with the smooth Bria Skonberg

Looking for an entertaining weekend? Jazz Arts Group will feature Bria Skonberg's show, Modern Romance, at the Southern Theatre Feb. 20-22.

Skonberg first performed for the Jazz Arts Group in 2014 at the Lincoln Theatre as a rising star. Just six years later, she is already world-renowned for her silky voice and mean trumpet skills. She has performed from Madison Square Garden to the Apollo Theater with the likes of U2 and Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams.

With six albums under her belt, Skonberg’s songs have over 10 million streams on Spotify and counting. Critics from Vanity Fair to The New York Times have acclaimed her as a young jazz superstar. She received the 2017 Juno Winner Vocal Jazz Album of the Year with another Juno nomination in 2018.

Skonberg will also have a sit-down Q&A session on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. Here at the Jazz Academy, she will talk about her experiences as a millennial jazz sensation. This event is actually free, so don’t miss this wonderful opportunity.

Still need tickets for one of Bria Skonberg’s performances? Lucky for you, CityScene has got your back. We are currently running a raffle for Modern Romance. Just head on over to the contest section of our website and enter your name and information for a chance to win some free tickets.

Skonberg’s performances will start at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Prices start at $13.50. Students can also show their IDs at the door for a discount. For more information about tickets and Bria Skonberg’s performances, click here.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.