Internationally recognized Irish folk band set for C-bus!

With St. Patrick’s Day right around the corner, now is the perfect time to celebrate Irish heritage with some classic tunes. The High Kings, internationally acclaimed singers and instrumentalists, are coming to Columbus Friday, March 8 at 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Theatre.

Described as an Irish folk group, The High Kings have made a unique brand of high-octane balladry and contemporary Irish beats. The evening promises music from their five studio albums like Memory Lane, Friends for Life and the 2017 record Decade: The Best of The High.

Ticket Information

Tickets start around $36 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, online at www.capa.com, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000. And hurry! This is a one-night-only performance and tickets are going fast.

About The High Kings

Consisting of Finbarr Clancy, Brian Dunphy, Darren Holden and recently George Murphy, The High Kings each have a wealth of history in the music business before the group even came to fruition. Thankfully, this was an advantage. The foursome knew they needed to go boldly and redefine Irish ballads.

Plus, all ages rock-out with this band. The High Kings are known for “carrying along with them the steadfast older fans while simultaneously bringing it to a new audience.”

Some of The High Kings most notable albums

The High Kings : Classified as their self-titled debut album, the record was released in 2008 and reached number two on Billboard’s world music charts. Much of their success actually stems from their 2011 U.S. tour, though.

: Classified as their self-titled debut album, the record was released in 2008 and reached number two on Billboard’s world music charts. Much of their success actually stems from their 2011 U.S. tour, though. Friend for Life : Released in 2013, the album features original songs by the band members and introduced some new sounds.

: Released in 2013, the album features original songs by the band members and introduced some new sounds. Grace & Glory : Debuting in 2011, the album goes back to the essentials that kick-started their career.

: Debuting in 2011, the album goes back to the essentials that kick-started their career. Decade: Best of The High Kings: Celebrating their 10th anniversary, this 2017 album received rave reviews and record sales, topping the Irish album charts and returning to the Billboard’s world music charts.

To learn more about The High Kings, visit www.thehighkings.com.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.