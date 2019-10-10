Hugh Jackman lights up the stage TONIGHT!

He’s Wolverine. He’s P.T. Barnum. He’s Jean Valjean. And he’s in Columbus for his first world tour, performing hit songs from his iconic Hollywood and Broadway roles.

Tony- and Golden Globe Award-winning performer Hugh Jackman presents The Man. The Music. The Show tour, performing dozens of shows in cities across the world. The tour began back in May, but the Columbus show was a last-minute addition due to overwhelming demand to stop in new parts of the U.S. Jackman plans to electrify the Schottenstein Center TONIGHT with his stunning voice and record-breaking soundtrack selections sure to delight fans of any age.

Although his big break in Hollywood was playing Wolverine in X-Men, Jackman is no stranger to the stage. In 2004, he won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and has since hosted the Tony’s four times. His musical performances in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman have kept him in the spotlight as one of America’s favorite entertainers.

Jackman will be accompanied by a 16-piece live orchestra to help bring every number to life, and the Columbus set will also feature guest performer and fellow The Greatest Showman star, Keala Settle. Fans are sure to be on their feet for Settle’s performance of the award-winning instant classic This is Me. She performed the song at the 2018 Academy Awards, resulting in a standing ovation and glowing reviews from news outlets like The New York Times.

Expect a magical, musical and emotional night in the Schott with the talent of Jackman and Settle on stage. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available (even floor seats) and start around $50. For more information about the tour and other shows, visit www.hughjackmantheshow.com or www.schottensteincenter.com.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.