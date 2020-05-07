How to celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 virtually

For some, spending physical time with your mom and family on Mother’s Day, May 10 isn’t an option due to the stay-at-home order. Thankfully, there are still ways to celebrate.
Video Hangouts
This has become a pretty standard way of hanging out. Video chat your mother using platforms like Zoom or FaceTime to eat a meal together, watch a movie or just reminisce about the non-quarantine days together.
Send Flowers
Many flower shops are still open and providing deliveries.
- De Santis Florist Inc | Columbus
- Flowerama | Columbus, Reynoldsburg, Westerville, Whitehall
- Market Blooms | North Market
- Griffin’s Floral Design & Wineshop | New Albany, Newark, Columbus and Pataskala
- Sawmill Florist | Sawmill
- Red Blossom Flowers & Gifts | Dublin
- Dannettes Floral Boutique | Grove City
- Claprood’s Florist | Pickerington
Send Desserts
Sweet treats are also a great way to show your love.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes | Local deliveries include Dublin, Columbus, Westerville, Gahanna
- Edible Arrangements | Local deliveries include Columbus, Grandview Heights, Gahanna
- Cheryls Cookies | Available for delivery everywhere
- Graeter’s Ice Cream | Available for delivery in the Midwest
- Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream | Participating locations in several states
Shop Local
Many local shops are offering online orders.
- Boutiques in Dublin
- Boutiques in New Albany and Pickerington
- Boutiques in Tri-Village
- Boutiques in the Short North
- Boutiques in Westerville