purple-petaled-glower-besode-pen-2072162.jpg

How to celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 virtually

Sending flowers, shopping local boutiques and more

For some, spending physical time with your mom and family on Mother’s Day, May 10 isn’t an option due to the stay-at-home order. Thankfully, there are still ways to celebrate.

Video Hangouts

This has become a pretty standard way of hanging out. Video chat your mother using platforms like Zoom or FaceTime to eat a meal together, watch a movie or just reminisce about the non-quarantine days together.

Send Flowers

Many flower shops are still open and providing deliveries.

Send Desserts

Sweet treats are also a great way to show your love.

Shop Local

Many local shops are offering online orders.