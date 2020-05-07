How to celebrate Mother’s Day 2020 virtually

For some, spending physical time with your mom and family on Mother’s Day, May 10 isn’t an option due to the stay-at-home order. Thankfully, there are still ways to celebrate.

Video Hangouts

This has become a pretty standard way of hanging out. Video chat your mother using platforms like Zoom or FaceTime to eat a meal together, watch a movie or just reminisce about the non-quarantine days together.

Send Flowers

Many flower shops are still open and providing deliveries.

Send Desserts

Sweet treats are also a great way to show your love.

Nothing Bundt Cakes | Local deliveries include Dublin, Columbus, Westerville, Gahanna

Shop Local

Many local shops are offering online orders.