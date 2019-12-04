Holiday Pops it like it's hot

Back for the 112th year in a row, The Columbus Symphony Orchestra presents Holiday Pops Dec. 6-8.

The holiday tradition has been led by Ronald Jenkins for every performance since 1983. New for 2019, this spectacular combines the CSO with the Columbus Symphony Chorus, dancers from the BalletMet Academy, the Columbus Children’s Choir, dancers from The Ohio State University Department of Dance and the Handbell Columbus Ensemble.

This year, Holiday Pops begins with the “Holiday Pops Overture,” followed by traditional Christmas carols from Judas Maccabeus including, “Sing unto God” and “Hallelujah, Amen.” The program also debuts brand new music that incorporates song and dance, including Vaughan Williams’ “Wassail Song,” Main’s “Blessed Be That Maid Mary,” and “Sweet Little Jesus Boy.” This special African-American spiritual choir features counter-tenor Arthur Marks. The CSO continues with songs from the classic fairy-tale Hansel and Gretel and the crowd favorite, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.”

The second half of the performance leaves you feeling merry and bright as the audience is invited to join in singing “Deck the Hall,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” and “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” Narrator Steven Crawford is then accompanied by BalletMet Academy dancers and the music of Randol Bass for the annual reading of “The Night Before Christmas.” The performance concludes with the debut of “The Day After Christmas,” a carol that shares the humor of what happens after Christmastime featuring baritone Jared Joseph.

Santa will also be available for photos in the lobby after both matinee performances.

Tickets for any of the four performances start at $25 and can be purchased in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center or online at www.capa.com.

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments