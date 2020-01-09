HGTV Stars Provide Inspo For Ohio Homes

From January 10-12, homeowners and renters can gain inspiration, tips and products to take home renovation projects from start to finish. The show features 175+ exhibitors, including home improvement contractors, landscapers, home decorators and more. Matt Fox, the creator and co-host of HGTV’s Room by Room, will return as the event’s emcee.

The Main Stage will feature home improvement celebrity appearances and local experts from NARI of Central Ohio. On Saturday, celebrity guest Ty Pennington will be providing advice and stories from his experience on HGTV. Pennington is best known as the quirky and creative carpenter on the home improvement series Trading Spaces. Later, as the host of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Pennington helped transform the lives of hundreds of people in need.

This year there are events to provide inspiration for every room in the house, while also giving back to the community. Local design and DIY experts will upcycle items of their choice for display at the “Drab to Fab” feature. After working their DIY magic, visitors will be able to bid on their favorites in a silent auction with all proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity Mid-Ohio. In addition, local celebrities will design their own birdhouse during the “Home Tweet Home” feature, with proceeds going to Susan G. Komen Columbus.

Tickets for the Ohio Home + Remodeling Show are $8 when purchased in advance and $10 at the door, so make sure to grab your tickets early.

Check out the rest of WeekendScene here.

Gillian Janicki is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.