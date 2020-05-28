Safely supping in reopened Columbus restaurants

Watch.

Spelling The Dream

This documentary on Netflix delves into the crazy world of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. The film follows new competitors, stereotypes, the process and famous faces who have won in the past. For the last 12 years the champion has been an Indian-American participant... why? What does it mean in the Indian-American community?

Eat.

When restaurants reopened around Columbus, people wondered how they were going to be able to enjoy eating out while staying safe. Gov. Mike DeWine announced that law enforcement will be enforcing safety guidelines and restaurants could face criminal charges if they don’t comply.

Columbus Public Health is working diligently to make sure every restaurant is following safety policies. Public Health went through 243 investigations and only issued five warning letters. 97 percent of the restaurants were in compliance with social distancing regulations.

If you’re looking for a safe, outdoor patio for your first visit back to eating out, try Plank’s Bier Garten.

Plank’s Bier Garten, 888 S. High St. is open 11 a.m.-9.m.

All tables must remain six feet apart from one another.

No more than groups of 10.

All customers enter through the parking lot entrance.

Food and drink will be ordered will seated.

Movement throughout the restaurant is prohibited except for using the restroom, and it is recommended you wear a mask when you’re not eating.

Read.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (A Hunger Games Novel)

It is the morning of the reaping that will kick off the tenth annual Hunger Games. In the Capitol, eighteen-year-old Coriolanus Snow is preparing for his one shot at glory as a mentor in the Games. The once-mighty house of Snow has fallen on hard times, its fate hanging on the slender chance that Coriolanus will be able to outcharm, outwit, and outmaneuver his fellow students to mentor the winning tribute.