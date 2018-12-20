Have A Joyful Christmas with Jim Brickman

Christmas is almost here, but take a break from shopping, wrapping gifts and baking hundreds of cookies and enjoy a holiday-themed show this weekend. Bringing the Christmas cheer, pianist Jim Brickman is in Columbus for his 22nd holiday tour, A Joyful Christmas.

The annual holiday tour has become a tradition for many people, which incorporates pop piano music with Christmas carols and songs. Brickman will play some of his most popular arrangements like “Angel Eyes,” “The Gift” and “If You Believe,” along with some classic festive tunes.

Jeffrey L. Klaum

About Jim Brickman

Brickman is a Grammy-nominated songwriter, and is records Peace and Faith have both been nominated for this prestigious music award. Over his 20-year career, he has earned six gold and platinum albums and holds the honor of a best-selling solo pianist.

Brickman’s works include pop instrumentals, solo piano works and collaborations with pop stars like Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Kenny Rogers and Megan Hilty. He continues to create music almost every year.

Aside from music, Brickman is active in other ventures. He has been hosting his radio show “The Jim Brickman Show” since 1997. He has also released five PBS specials and has hosted a fan cruise that has visited places like Alaska and several cities on the East Coast. In addition, he has also written a few books that range from holiday-themed to cookbooks and genres of music.

You’ll want to witness the talent and cheer of Brickman, so mark your calendar for Dec. 23. The Columbus performance of A Joyful Christmas begins at 2 p.m. and is held at the Southern Theatre on 21 E. Main St.

Tickets prices range and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center, www.ticketmaster.com, and over the phone at (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

To learn more about Jim Brickman, visit his website at www.jimbrickman.com.