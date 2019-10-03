Grove City hosts an Old-Time Harvest Day

Want to do something in the fall spirit, in spite of the non-fall weather? Head down to Grove City for the perfect roster of autumnal festivities this Sunday.

The Old-Time Harvest Day is a community celebration that takes you back in time – specifically to the mid-1800s in Ohio. For centuries, Ohio’s historical autumn harvest has centered around neighbors working together to wrap up the growing season and prepare for the oncoming winter. But don’t worry, this isn’t too labor-intensive.

The event is packed with games, crafts and chores to give you hands-on experience of life 200 years ago. Ever wonder what it was like to spend your day churning butter, weaving rope, tooling leather and pumping well water? Now is your chance!

Visitors will be immersed in the time period by costumed re-enactors and joyful period music. Feel free to explore the relics of Century Village, including a host of reconstructed historical buildings: a one-room schoolhouse, general store, log cabin and traditional barn. If that sounds like too much walking, take an afternoon wagon ride through the village to see it as a whole.

Learn the trades through metalworking demonstrations in the blacksmith shop, where everything is made using a traditional forge. Also, on display is the village herb garden, windmill and authentic antique equipment.

Harvest Day is a great way for the whole family – just make sure to pack extra water for the potential high heat.

The event is on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 1-5 p.m., located at Century Village in Fryer Park, 4185 Orders Rd. Parking and attendance are free, but if you’d like to do a little good with your visit, the Grove City Food Pantry accepts non-perishable food donations. This event is rain or shine!

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.